CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chili's Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
DICKINSON
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Beacon Lakes Golf Club, 801 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Donuts and Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Church's Chicken, 4825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Rivera Mex-Sal Restaurant No. 2, 4901 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Samy's Food Mart, 4502 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
New 7AM Food Store, 2728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
KEMAH
Kemah Commissary, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Cadillac Bar, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LA MARQUE
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Timewise Food Store No. 30, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Power Mart No. 3, 5980 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Randalls, grocery dept., 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, deli/bakery dept., 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Randalls, produce/Starbucks, 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Randalls, meat dept., 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Christus Victor Children's School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TEXAS CITY
JJ Food Mart, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
