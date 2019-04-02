A recent article in the American Academy of Pediatrics news discusses the problems with using homemade formulas. There have been recipes for homemade formulas online. Sometimes when money is tight parents have seen and used the recipes printed online. The AAP is warning parents not to feed homemade formula to infants. Babies should be fed only breastmilk or iron fortified formula that has been prepared according to the directions on the package.
Homemade formula can harm infants. It might contain too many, or not enough, nutrients according to AAP nutrition expert Dr. Steven Abrams. Infant formulas are tested by the Food and Drug Administration for quality. They provide the right amount of protein, iron and vitamins that infants need. Feeding babies homemade formula — even for a few days or weeks — can have lasting effects, and put them at risk of getting sick.
Don’t feed infants the following:
• Homemade formula with ingredients like powdered cow’s milk, raw milk or sugar, plain cow’s milk or milk substitutes like almond or soy milk. They don’t have the balance of ingredients.
• Imported infant formula. It might have too much, or not enough, of some ingredients. If it wasn’t stored or shipped correctly, it could be unsafe to use.
• Watered-down formula. It provides an unbalanced diet, and can cause serious growth problems.
What should a parent do if they cannot afford formula?
• Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and children (WIC): Mothers who qualify based on income can enroll in WIC to receive vouchers for formula; visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/wic/wic-how-apply.
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): You can use your SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card (formerly called food stamps) to buy formula. If you’re enrolled in WIC, you also might qualify for SNAP.
• Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): This program offers temporary cash assistance to qualified families. Locate your state TANF program at https://www.acf.hhs.gov//ofa/help.
Where can you go if you don’t qualify for benefits?
• Feeding America is a nonprofit network of 200 food banks. Many provide free baby food, infant formula, diaper and other supplies.
• Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist who can help you find local resources.
If at all possible, the cheapest and best nutrition for an infant is breast milk.
