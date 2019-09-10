Dr. Bo Chen, assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience, Cell Biology and Anatomy, has been named a recipient of a University of Texas System Rising STARs Award. The award supports the recruitment of outstanding young faculty members to UT System institutions.
Chen’s research focuses on spinal cord injury and the development of strategies to strengthen brain-spinal cord connections after injury. He joined the University of Texas Medical Branch after completing a postdoctoral fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
PARKING GARAGE TUNNEL MAINTENANCE CLOSURES
The tunnel connecting the hospital parking garage (located in front of Jennie Sealy Hospital on the Galveston campus) to Waverley Smith Pavilion and John Sealy Hospital will be closed from 5:30 p.m. Friday until 9:30 a.m. Monday as work crews resurface the floors. The adjacent elevator and stairs also will be closed.
During this closure, all pedestrian traffic will be redirected to enter the hospital complex via Jennie Sealy Hospital. Temporary signage will be posted to redirect pedestrians during the closures. The closures may be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.
THE BRAIN, NEXT TOPIC AT BREAKFAST
Dr. David A. Brown, dean of the School of Health Professions at the medical branch, will speak about how the brain heals itself at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston Aging Care Network Breakfast at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston.
The group is a gathering of aging care professionals working to improve the quality of life for aging individuals through awareness and networking. For more information, contact Mike Gately, migately@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HPV VACCINE STUDY
Researchers at the medical branch are recruiting male and female volunteers between the ages of 15 and 26 years old who have never received the HPV vaccine to participate in a clinical research trial. Reimbursement for time and travel is provided. For information or to enroll, contact Christie Shumate, 409-747-5594 or ckshumat@utmb.edu.
