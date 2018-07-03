Sickle cell was the result of a genetic change that provided a resistance to malaria, but with it came a host of negative consequences. A recent study suggests that sickle cell arose from a tiny change in a gene in a single child, thousands of years ago.
Hemoglobin is the molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs everywhere in the body. Hemoglobin consists of four subunits, two alphas and two betas. Sickle cell disease is the result of a mutation in a beta hemoglobin gene that results in a structural and functional change in hemoglobin beta, turning it into hemoglobin S.
People with one copy of the hemoglobin S gene and one normal hemoglobin beta gene have resistance to malaria, while those with two copies of hemoglobin S are also resistant — but have sickle cell disease. This disease usually becomes apparent in early childhood with anemia, or low numbers of red blood cells. Throughout their lives, people with sickle cell disease require ongoing care.
Red blood cells that are distorted by hemoglobin S form a characteristic sickle shape easily recognizable under the microscope. The sickle shape is less flexible than a normal red blood cell, and the sickled red blood cells can get stuck in capillaries and cause blockages in these blood vessels, causing pain and sometimes killing tissues.
There are five different versions of the sickle cell gene found around the world, known as the Arabian/Indian, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic and Senegal haplotypes. Two models have been proposed to explain how these different versions arose. The first is the multicentric model, which proposes that five independent events in different regions happened to lead to the same mutation within the last few thousand years. The second model is based on a mutation in hemoglobin S, but at a much earlier time. Subsequent changes then arose later in different populations to gradually produce the five different haplotypes.
To determine which of these two models is correct, scientists looked at sickle cell genes in the genomes of 2,504 participants in the 1,000 Genomes Project along with genomes of 320 people from the African Genome Variation Project and 108 additional genomes of people from Qatar. Their analysis determined that the original mutation that gave rise to hemoglobin S occurred just once, about 259 generations or 7,300 years ago. Eventually, the mutation branched into two forms: one that developed into the haplotypes in Central African Republic, Cameroon, and Arabia/India; and another that developed into the Senegal and Benin haplotypes.
This study seems to settle an intriguing question about how the mutation that is responsible for sickle cell arose, but additional larger studies will be required to confirm it. The results suggest that a single child was born with this mutation that gave her the selective advantage of resistance to malaria, which was common where she lived. Her offspring then spread this resistance trait to other regions and populations who were susceptible to malaria, cementing this genetic variation in populations. Just one child can change the world, and this is only one of the ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.