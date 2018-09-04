Clear Lake Shores
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dickinson
Dickinson ISD Gator Academy, 3606 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pizza Hut, 3410 Interstate 45 S., Suite 3426 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson Donuts, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Texas Beer Refinery Tap Room, 2709 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sonic Drive-In, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Friendswood
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Green Event Center, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 200 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston
Chartwells Mug Down, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Healthy Chinese Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 32.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bronco Burrito, 4917 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CiCi’s Pizza, 6105 Stewart Road — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hitchcock
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kemah
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Marque
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KB Fit Food, 1004 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
La Marque Buzzy Bee, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gulf Greyhound Park, main kitchen, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Exxon on the Run, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
League City
Smoothie King, 1620 FM 646 W., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tropical Smoothie & Café, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walgreens, 2585 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
518 Raceway, 1410 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Freddy Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2795 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Craved Creations, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
San Leon
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Texas City
Whataburger, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Palmer Food Mart, 2502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
