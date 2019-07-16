Likely you have faced some tough communication challenges. A supervisor, child, spouse, friend or coworker may be the source of distress as you try to communicate effectively to encourage some change in their behavior for the good of the team, the family and the relationship.
Of course, the difficulty in trying to get others to change is that ultimately, they are the only ones that can really make a behavioral change and maintain it.
A method of therapeutic communication called motivational interviewing may help you improve your approach and effectiveness.
Motivational interviewing, or MI, is a process we teach medical students, nurses, psychologists and other health professionals. It initially was developed as a method to address tough addictive and behavioral patterns like smoking, but can be applied in everyday situations outside the clinical setting.
Essentially, it moves us away from the common approach of lecturing, informing, reasoning and cajoling a person into changing a habit, methods that usually fail. Instead, by use of a series of open-ended questions, it steps over to the other person’s side of the table to understand their willingness to change, or not, their confidence in being able to change, or lack of confidence, barriers to change and the importance they ascribe to a change process.
Getting to “change talk” about what it would take to alter a behavior is the initial phase of MI and is achieved only after beginning to move through the “readiness to change” cycle. This so-called transtheoretical model stages of change cycle is composed of five steps, precontemplation — not ready; contemplation — getting ready; preparation — ready; action; maintenance.
There is no benefit from trying to convince someone in the precontemplation phase to quit a lifelong habit as they aren’t even considering it. Provide some useful information and move on.
Likewise, moving them faster than they are ready through the other phases can and will frustrate you both. By recognizing ambivalence, articulating the pro’s and con’s of changing a behavior, noting sustain talk which defends and justifies current behavior, while respecting a person’s autonomy and right to self-determine, we release illusions of control and turn the responsibility for the process back to the person involved.
This process requires engaging in an authentic relationship, guiding in identifying areas for beneficial change, evoking internal motivation for change, and finally planning specific strategies for changing behavior.
Four basic skills in MI are summarized in the mnemonic OARS:
O — Open-ended questions, ones that cannot be answered with one word and are non-judgmental.
A — Affirmations that establish a respectful, collaborative relationship, acknowledging strengths, talents, qualities or commitment in another.
R — Reflections are conversational statements that foster further discussion. These can be simply restating what the person said or more complexly inferring from what was said to discover underlying meanings, purposes and motivation.
S — Summarization is closing the conversation with statements that clarify and promote shared decisions made during a discussion.
Much information on the principles and practice of MI is available on the internet, in courses, books and videos that can help you in improving your communications with others.
When in doubt, remember that what most people really need ... is a good listening to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.