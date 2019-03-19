Have you ever bent over to tie your shoes and wondered what else you can do while you’re down there?
One of the most common complaints we hear about daily in the physician’s office is joint pain. Over our lives, wear and tear, trauma, inflammation, and certain immune or metabolic conditions can all damage the cartilage in our joints. This leads to pain with activity or even at rest.
Our instinct is to reach for a medication. Acetaminophen is usually safe and effective for minor joint pains. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories such as aspirin, ibuprofen, meloxicam or naproxen can be helpful. These so-called NSAID’s have a number of side effects and should be taken with caution. Those with bleeding tendencies, ulcers, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, taking anti-coagulants and other conditions should read and heed warning labels when NSAID’s ought be either avoided or taken with extreme caution.
Topical agents that are often safe and soothing include diclofenac gel, Aspercreme, lidocaine patches, Icy Hot, and one of my personal favorites, Two Old Goats. CBD oil, orally or topically, has recently become very popular and a number of studies support its use for pain reduction.
So what else is an aching joint to do? It turns out that an anti-inflammatory diet, certain supplements, and lifestyle changes are useful.
Consider the following:
• Avoid processed foods whenever possible.
• Focus on a whole foods, plant-based diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans/legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, tea and wine (optional/in moderation).
• Use healthy cooking oils, such as extra virgin olive oil and coconut oil.
• Healthy proteins. Eat more beans (legumes), nuts/seeds, and cold-water fish. If you eat meat, turkey and other lean meats are preferred. Lentils, split peas, and kidney, garbanzo, navy, and pinto beans are good sources of protein and iron.
• Spices and herbs can decrease inflammation. Add turmeric, rosemary, cilantro, parsley, ginger, oregano, and garlic when you cook
• Fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants which help fight inflammation. Limit fruit juice, which is high in calories and sugar.
• Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and found in fish and some plants. Eat fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, or sardines a few times a week.
• Eat more avocados, nuts, and seeds.
• For healthier joints keep active. Remember: “motion is lotion.”
• Practice gentle, total body exercises like swimming, aquatherapy, tai chi, and yoga.
• Stress reduction and relaxation therapies can also reduce pain and inflammation.
• Massage, chiropractic, acupuncture can all be useful depending on the individual
• Some supplements to consider are glucosamine/chondroitin, turmeric/curcumin, boswellia, ginger, or try Zyflamend a combination of 10 different herbs, including turmeric, ginger, rosemary, Hu Zhang, Chinese goldthread, Chinese skullcap, barberry, oregano, green tea, and holy basil.
So before reaching for a pain pill, particularly one that may be harmful to other body systems or even addictive, try some of these natural approaches to healthy joints. You may be older, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer when you put on your shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.