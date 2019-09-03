BACLIFF
Civechelas, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Flippers Coastal Seafood, 628 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Eugene Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
AJ’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Edible Arrangements, 3600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 11.
517 Bar, 3401 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
FRIENDSWOOD
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Friendship Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Atria Friendswood, 1310 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Circle K, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Charlie’s Burger, 1110 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bronco Burrito, 4917 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Buck’s Barbeque & Café, 801 Postoffice St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chartwells at Texas A&M Dining Services, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, mobile unit, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Saltwater Cowboy Grill, mobile unit, 1727 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CiCi’s Pizza, 6105 Stewart Road, Suite L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Chartwells, Chick ‘N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, snack bar, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
El Jardin Café, 413 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
KEMAH
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LA MARQUE
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Exxon On The Run, 2321 Main St.. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
League City Elementary School, 520 E. Walker St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kandiland Day School-Westover, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
McDonald’s, 3140 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Smart Choice Food Mart, 1620 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Aiya Sushi & Ramen, 2860 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
La India Bonita No. 2, 213 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
San Lorenzo Taqueria, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bahama Bucks, 1355 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SAN LEON
Quick Pick Food Store, 902 FM 517 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SANTA FE
Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
TEXAS CITY
Star Food Mart, 1822 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Best Taco Mexican Food, mobile unit, 2502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
