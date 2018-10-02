Did you know that more children are killed by all-terrain vehicle’s than bicycles?
ATV’s are popular among outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, who ride them through trails, fields and off-highway vehicle parks. The four-wheeled motorized vehicles require skill and quick thinking. Therefore, the American Academy of Pediatrics warns that children 16 and younger should not use them. In 2015, at least 73 children younger than 16 died, and 26,700 were seriously injured by ATV’s.
Dr. Charles Jennissen, a pediatrician and safety expert who studies ATV injuries and death in children states that “More kids die on ATV’s than die from bicycle crashes.” More than half of the ATV deaths occur on public roads. Despite their name, ATV’s are not safe on all terrains. They have a high center of gravity and off-road tires that unevenly grab paved or gravel road surfaces.
If parents do allow their children 16 and younger to ride an ATV, Jennissen urges them to follow these safety rules:
1. Riders should always wear motorcycle-style helmets that are approved by the Department of Transportation.
2. Do not carry passengers.
3. Stay off public roads.
4. Do not allow children to drive an adult model ATV, which can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. Their size and speed make them dangerous for children to drive.
There are four youth ATV categories that vary in speed and motor size. None are made for children younger than 6. ATV’s for riders age 6 and older can travel 10 to 15 mph. ATV’s for riders ages 10 and older can travel 15 to 30 mph. ATV’s for riders age 14 and older can travel 20 to 39 mph.
Dr. Jennissen says that we have no idea whether these speeds are safe speeds as the manufacturers haven’t done any studies with children and determined the speeds at which they can safely drive. Parents should supervise their children and enforce safety rules, but just watching your child won’t prevent a crash. It is easy for a child to jump on an ATV, push the throttle and make it go. However, that doesn’t mean that they are able to make decisions that are necessary to safely operate them.
