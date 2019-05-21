The University of Texas Medical Branch has once again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The certification recognizes organizations in the outpatient care setting that focus their efforts for COPD care on staff education requirements, use of spirometry (a breathing test to measure how well lungs are working), smoking cessation, risk factor reduction, patient education on self-management of COPD and coordination of care. The medical branch was the first organization in Texas to receive this recognition in 2015 and is currently one of only two organizations in the state to have earned this designation.
TOP HONORS IN RECYCLING
Figures from the 2019 RecycleMania competition have been finalized and the medical branch earned the top spot for cardboard recycling after the friendly eight-week challenge. Pitting colleges and universities across the country against each other to see which can recycle the most, RecycleMania tracks recycling volumes for a variety of materials, including paper, cans and bottles. For the paper-recycling category, the medical branch came in third place. Out of 300 competing institutions from across 43 states, the medical branch finished 48th in total recycling efforts. To learn more about recycling and sustainability at the medical branch, visit https://www.utmb.edu/bof/Utilities/Sustainability/.
ETHICS, MEDICINE AT UPCOMING OSLER CLUB MEETING
Dr. William Greenway, professor of philosophical theology at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, will be the speaker at the 89th Osler Club Meeting. The meeting will be held at the Open Gates Conference Center, 2419 Sealy Avenue in Galveston, on May 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Greenway’s presentation is entitled, “Meta-ethics, Emmanuel Levinas, and Medicine: A Diagnostic Model for the Medical Humanities.” A light buffet supper will be served. Admission is free, but space is limited. Reservations are advised. For reservations, or to register for CME credit, contact the McGovern Academy at: mcacadem@utmb.edu or (409) 747-9680.
EVERY BABY DESERVES A CLEAN DIAPER
The Department of Pediatrics is hosting its second annual community diaper drive during the month of May. Diapers collected are donated to Catholic Charities’ Galveston. Diapers of any size and wipes may be dropped off at the Pediatric Administration office on the Galveston Campus, Research Bldg #6, Room 3.300; at Catholic Charities office in Galveston, 4700 Broadway, Suite F103; at Catholic Charities office in Texas City, 712 5th Ave. North, or contact Tayna Vazquez at 409-772-5270 for special arrangements.
