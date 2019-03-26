How much attention do you give your toenails? Likely not much. Toenails are kind of a non-player in our body’s health awareness. Yet, the Good Book tells us that all parts of the body have a role and none are to be despised or neglected.
Like the fingernails, toenails protect our digits from harm and have a practical function. In other species, the nail evolved into claws, hooves and other structures for grasping, cutting, ripping, capturing, climbing, running and self-defense.
As we age, daily trauma, foot and toe arthritis, fungus infections, shoe pressure, and other changes to the foot environment alter the morphology of our toenails. For some, what was once a simple task of trimming the toenails can become a rather gargantuan task requiring industrial grade nippers, trimmers and grinders. It may even require a trip to the Home Depot or Hobby Lobby for proper cutting or grinding equipment. The word “ferrier” comes to mind … you know the person who keeps horses’ hooves shaped and healthy.
Trim toenails straight across and regularly for best results. Presoaking hard or brittle nails makes this easier.
The term onychogryphosis is a medical description of the heaped up, horny, deformed toenail. Onychomycosis is a toenail that’s infected, discolored, and perhaps misshapen by fungus. Ingrown toenails are when a nail grows into the edges of the toe bed instead of straight out which may cause pain, infection, and even require antibiotics and partial or complete surgical removal, a simple office procedure.
So what do you do if you’re having problems with toenails? If you’re a diabetic, this can be a critical problem as improperly trimmed nails can cut into the skin and cause ulceration and infection that may not be noted because of numbness and neuropathy. Diabetics should have toenails done by a professional such as a podiatrist or physician as such complications can even lead to loss of a toe or foot.
Nail salon staff may not have the training to handle nail care adequately. We’ve seen recent instances of folks having nails on hands or feet done for cosmetic purposes, nail coloring or acrylic nails but with resulting bad infections.
For routine care, make sure shoes fit properly with an adequate amount of box space for toes. If your toes are deviating outward, have bunions, or develop a hammertoe deformity, you’re more likely to develop onychogryphosis and other nail issues. Dr. Scholls to the rescue! The perennial shoe and foot counter has multiple options such as pads, moleskin, cushions, and inserts that can relieve discomfort and prevent further damage to toes and nails.
Fungal infections can be treated topically or with oral prescription medications, but can take considerable time to clear up. An old home remedy is to soak them for 10 minutes daily in a 1:10 bleach and water solution until the fungus clears, usually in a few months. Topical tea tree oil may also be useful.
To avoid “the agony of the feet,” cherish and care for this lowly part of your anatomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.