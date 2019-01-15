The American Academy of Pediatrics has an educational website, healthychildren.org, and has information on how to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health in babies.
They suggest you take the following steps:
• Take good care of your own oral health even before your baby is born. It’s important, and OK, to see a dentist for oral care while you’re pregnant.
• Whether you choose to breastfeed or bottle-feed, it’s important to take good care of your baby’s teeth.
• Birth to 12 months: Keep your baby’s mouth clean by gently wiping the gums with a clean baby washcloth. Once you see the first teeth, gently brush using a soft baby toothbrush and a smear (grain of rice) of fluoride toothpaste.
• 12 to 36 months: Brush your child’s teeth two times per day for 2 minutes. Use a smear of fluoride toothpaste until your child’s third birthday. The best times to brush are after breakfast and before bed.
• Never put your child to bed with a bottle or food. This not only exposes your child’s teeth to sugars, but can also put your child at risk for ear infections and choking.
• Don’t use a bottle or sippy cup as a pacifier or let your child walk around with it. If your child wants to have the bottle or sippy cup in between meals, fill it with only water.
• Check to see if your water is fluoridated. Your child will benefit from drinking water with fluoride in it. If your tap water doesn’t have enough fluoride, your child’s doctor or dentist may prescribe a fluoride supplement. He or she may also apply fluoride varnish to your child’s teeth to protect them from decay.
• Teething necklaces can lead to choking and strangulation. Children shouldn’t use teething jewelry and avoid gels, creams and other product containing benzocaine. You can reduce teething pain by rubbing the gums with a clean finger or using a teething ring of firm rubber (not frozen). A clean, cold cloth can also be used.
• Teach your child to drink from a regular cup as soon as possible, preferably by 12 to 15 months of age. Drinking from a cup is less likely to cause liquid to collect around the teeth. Also, a cup cannot be taken to bed.
• If your child must have a bottle or sippy cup for long periods, fill it with water only. During car rides, offer only water if your child is thirsty.
• Limit the amount of sweet or sticky foods your child eats. Juice isn’t recommended for babies and for children 1 to 6 years, any juice served should be limited to 4 ounces per day.
• Make an appointment to have your child see the dentist before the age of 1.
