The University of Texas Medical Branch’s School of Nursing celebrated commencement April 26 with more than 400 graduates participating. During commencement, the School of Nursing awarded the following degrees and certificates:
• Adult Gerontologic Primary Care Nurse Practitioner: 33
• Clinical Nurse Leader: 12
• Doctor of Nursing Practice: 20
• Executive Nurse Leader: 13
• Family Nurse Practitioner: 85
• Neonatal Nurse Practitioner: 21
• Nurse Educator: 6
• RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing: 66
• Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing: 344
Additionally, seven certificates will be completed by August.
WHAT’S UP WITH YOUR SUPPLEMENTS
Do you know what’s in your smoothie supplements or in your medicine cabinet? Come ask questions and find out at the next SCI Café. Dr. Mukaila Raji, professor and director of the Division of Geriatric Medicine and director of the Division of Palliative Care at the medical branch, will be the guest expert at 5:30 p.m. May 15 at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
“Medications and Supplements: the Good, the Bad, and the Known Unknowns” will be discussed.
OSLER SOCIETY ANNOUNCES 2019 STUDENT AWARDS
The John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Student Awards in Oslerian Medicine:
• Pranati Ahuju, first year
• Katherine Cook, second year
• Carolyn Nguyen, first year
• Yasmin Tuchaai, second year
These awards provide monetary support for the education of medical students whose performance and conduct exemplify those ideals of medical practice promulgated by Sir William Osler. The fundamental principles of Oslerian medicine include: compassionate, personalized medical care that emphasizes the doctor/patient relationship; incorporation of a sound scientific basis for optimal patient care; and professional behavior at all times.
HART WINS MOODY PRIZE
Dr. Tessa Hart, scientist emerita at the Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, is this year’s winner of the Robert L. Moody Prize for Distinguished Initiatives in Brain Injury Research and Rehabilitation.
Hart, also a professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, received a $10,000 honorarium recognizing her career working to advance services and programs for patients and families affected by traumatic brain injury. The prize was presented during this year’s Galveston Brain Injury Conference held recently at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The Moody Prize recognizes significant contributions in brain injury rehabilitation and research. The medical branch’s School of Health Professions rehabilitation sciences and the Transitional Learning Center of Galveston present the prize annually.
