CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, bakery/deli dept., 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
DICKINSON
TJ Reed’s Better Burgers & Shakes, 614 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pho 20, 2251 FM 646, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Cake Lady, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Cheers Pub, 502 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 36.
Gloria’s Lounge, 4126 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Buck’s Barbeque & Café, 801 Postoffice St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shipley’s Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Step ‘N Go, 2427 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Best Western Plus, 102 E. Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Stranded Corner, 2121 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Island Froyo and Frios Gourmet Pops, 6302 Seawall Blvd., Suite B — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
HITCHCOCK
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
KEMAH
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kemah Shell, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Flying Dutchman (Lillie’s), 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sweet Scoops, 8 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Billy’s Barbeque, mobile unit, 5913 High Meadow — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Japanese Food Express, inside Kroger, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Cupcake Cachet, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
TEXAS CITY
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Raising Stars Academy, 10825 30th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
New Shop ‘N Drive, 2717 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Gus’ Restaurant, 3402 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Boyd’s One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas Avenue Gas, 1130 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Family Dollar Store, 625 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Speed Fuel, 1131 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.