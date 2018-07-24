The emergency departments from all three University of Texas Medical Branch campuses recently taught Stop the Bleed training to 47 teachers, school nurses and coaches from the Stafford Municipal School District. Staff members from elementary and high schools attended the event. Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign to train people to stop bleeding before professional help arrives.
PEDIATRICS SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE
The department of pediatrics has started its annual school supplies drive to benefit students in Galveston County. School supplies or monetary donations will be accepted until Aug. 17.
The locations to drop off supplies are the pediatric administration office in Room 3.300 in Research Building No. 6 on the Galveston campus; the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive, Suite 103, in Galveston; the Pediatric Primary and Specialty Care, Bay Colony, 2785 Interstate 45 S., No. 2, second floor, in League City; and the League City campus at 2240 Interstate 45 S.
See a list of suggested school supplies at the UTMB pediatrics Facebook page. For additional information or to make drop-off arrangements, call Tayna Vazquez at 409-772-5270.
URBAN NEW CHIEF RESEARCH OFFICER
Dr. Randy Urban is assuming a new role as UTMB’s chief research officer effective Sept. 1.
Dr. David Niesel, who has held the position, had wanted to focus more attention on his other position as dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.
Urban will continue to serve as vice dean for clinical research in the School of Medicine, and Niesel, in addition to his dean position, also will be associate chief research officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.