Is the diet your on actually healthy? Is what’s on your plate really a super food? There’s a lot of information about nutrition, but how do you know if it’s a fact or fad?
Two University of Texas Medical Branch nutrition experts, Douglas Paddon-Jones, a professor in the Department of Nutrition & Metabolism, and Blair H. Brown, an assistant professor and program director for the Master of Science and Dietetics Internship in the Department of Nutrition & Metabolism, will lead the conversation at the next SCI Café.
The upcoming community dialogue about science, health and possibilities among community members, researchers and scientists will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at MOD Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR VACCINE STUDY
The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences Clinical Trials Program is currently recruiting volunteers who are 18 to 49 years old for a Pneumococcal vaccine study. This study requires participants to be at increased risk of pneumococcal disease with a current diagnosis of heart failure or cirrhosis of the liver.
Participants must be available for about five study visits over approximately seven months. Reimbursement for time and travel will be provided. For information, contact Amy McMahan at 409-772-5278, 409-772-5409 or anmcmaha@utmb.edu.
RELOCATION OF THE LEAGUE CITY CAMPUS L&D SERVICES
Labor and delivery services at the League City campus will move to the Clear Lake campus at 7 a.m. March 30.
Maternal and newborn services also will relocate from the League City campus to the Clear Lake campus. During this time, there will be no interruption in services for our patients. The Women’s HealthCare clinics located at the League City campus and in Webster will move to the new UTMB Health Primary and Specialty Care Clinic located adjacent to the new hospital on the Clear Lake campus.
Effective April 1, the clinic will be renamed the UTMB Women’s Healthcare Clinic, Clear Lake, and will begin seeing patients at 250 Blossom St., Suite 350, in Webster.
For information, call 832-505-3320 before March 30 or 832-632-7539 afterward.
KEVIN MERKLEY APPOINTED CHAIR
Dr. Kevin Merkley has been appointed chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.
Merkley assumed the role as interim chair in March 2015, and is the inaugural holder of the Theisinger Distinguished Chair in Ophthalmology. He has more than 20 years of management experience in the private sector, currently serves as medical director for the Joffe MediCenter in Houston, and has also served as director for the Ophthalmology Residency Program at the medical branch.
He’s a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology. He will assume the chair position effective immediately.
UTMB CORRECTIONAL MANAGED CARE CLINICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT EARNS KUDOS
The university’s Correctional Managed Care Clinical nurse educators received an honorable mention in the American Nursing Association Journal’s ALL PRO Nursing Contest.
The ALL PRO Nursing Team Award spotlights the accomplishments of top performing nursing organizations and recognizes the best teams in the U.S. based on several professional criteria, including communications, responsiveness and adaptability.
The team will be featured in the April issue of American Nurse Today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.