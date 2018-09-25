Bacliff
Corner Store No. 2143, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3199, 4445 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Chinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Crystal Beach
Hardheads, 1035 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Stingaree, 1295 Stingraree — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dickinson
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Heartbreaker’s, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Spin ‘N Market, 5304 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Corner Spot, 1809 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Friendswood
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway No. 58505, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive —Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston
Hummel’s General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Porch Café, 1625 E. Beach Drive ‚ Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Aunt Margie’s Bait & Seafood, 1811 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Gino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Arlan’s Market, grocery/bakery/deli depts., 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
The Marketplace, 11734 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 6012 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
El Rey’s Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar/east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway No. 17430, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Randalls, Starbucks, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Randalls, retail hot deli dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Randalls, retail bakery dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Randalls, retail meat market dept., 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tortuga’s Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Volker Café, food truck, 6341 Stewart Road, No. 263 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Eatcetera, 408 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Joe’s Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Family Dollar, 2102 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Silverleaf Seaside Resorts, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Seahorse Grill, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
A&M Grocery & Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
The Hula Hut Café, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2225 Strand St., Suite 103 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kemah
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Walart, bakery/deli depts., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Marque
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City
Chef of the House, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-104 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Marco’s Pizza, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jason’s Deli, 2765 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
San Leon
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Waynos Bar & Grill, 901 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Santa Fe
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Timewise Food Store, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Shipley’s Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Fuel Express No. 11, 11929 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Kids and Co., 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas City
Downtown, 513 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Papa John’s, 3319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kuifs Shell No. 38, 3551 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Timewise Food Store, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Crystal Suites, 201 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
