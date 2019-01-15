BACLIFF
Aztexa Xitali, mobile unit, 4445 10th St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Corner Store No. 2143, 3202 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Bori-Mex, 3720 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Donald’s Donuts, 688 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Speed Fuel, 5429 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walgreens, 1832 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KC’s Stop ‘N Shop, 2221 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, bakery dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sandbar Grill, 21706 Burnet Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Moody Gardens, The Garden Restaurant and IMAC concession stand, 1 Hope Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
HITCHCOCK
Knights of Columbus, 11100 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Smiley’s Chicago Food, 7425 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
KEMAH
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Best Wok, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 140 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Church’s Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LEAGUE CITY
Subway, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Little Caesar’s, 5010 W. Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Molly’s Pub, 1600 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6101 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Arlan’s Market, meat dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dollar General, 2610 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
