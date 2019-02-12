Dr. Ravi Radhakrishnan, associate professor and chief of the division of pediatric surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch, has been accepted as a member of the University of Texas System Kenneth I. Shine, M.D., Academy of Health Education. Members of the academy serve the UT System through support and promotion of excellence in all aspects of health science education, educational scholarship and leadership.
Radhakrishnan will be inducted at the 2019 Innovations in Health Science Education Conference, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in Austin.
FREE EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS FOR CAREGIVERS AND FAMILIES
Everyone from caregivers to patients, their family members and the public are welcome at the Time Out Caregiver Support educational series. The next session is entitled “Positivity: The Power of Change.”
Sarah Linde and Angie Gomez, social workers at the medical branch, will lead a discussion about the effects of positivity, as well as how to identify negative thoughts and transform them into positive ones.
The session will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in conference room 2.506A in Jennie Sealy Hospital. For more information, contact Savannah Parks at 409-266-7542 or sjparks@utmb.edu, or visit www.utmb.edu/health-resource-center.
HIGHER QUALITY PROTEIN COULD LEAD TO BETTER RESULTS FOR THOSE ON BED REST
A new research study from scientists at the medical branch suggests that improving the quality of protein people eat while on bed rest could actually help protect muscle mass and burn fat. During a seven-day bed rest study, Dr. Douglas Paddon-Jones and his team had one group of volunteers consume a typical whole food, mixed animal and plant protein diet. Meanwhile, a second group consumed similar meals with some of the whole food sources of protein replaced with whey protein.
The research team found that the group on the whey protein augmented diet kept more of their muscle mass and actually lost some body fat, while the standard diet group lost less fat and lost more muscle mass.
THE WHO, WHY, WHERE OF UTMB’S BIOCONTAINMENT UNIT
You can learn about the medical branch’s biocontainment unit from the medical director in charge of the state-of-the-art unit designed to treat patients with the most dangerous of infectious diseases.
Dr. Susan McLellan will be the guest speaker of the next Health Policy Dialogues on Feb. 20. The title of her talk is “UTMB’s Biocontainment Unit: Who We Are, Why We Are, Where We Fit in the Global Scheme.” The free lecture is open to all students, faculty and staff, as well as those interested members of the community.
The discussion begins at noon in the Levin Hall Dining Room on the Galveston campus. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information and to RSVP, contact Becky Trout at rltrout@utmb.edu or 409-747-2734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.