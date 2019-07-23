“What is love? Gratitude. What is hidden in our chests? Laughter. What else? Compassion.” — Rumi
Recently, I was picking up some whole grains and my usual three-month supply of fish oil, CoQ10, and the anti-inflammatory herbs at my favorite health food store. At checkout, the lovely lady working there told me a lot of people ask her for names of doctors who practice integrative, holistic medicine in our area. Most of them already know me and Dr. Julie McKee, but other University of Texas Medical Branch family medicine doctors for those of you considering this kind of care are: Drs. Sam Mathis, Kyu Jana, Jamal Islam and our new Integrative and Behavioral Medicine Fellow, Dr. Sagar Kamprath. This intrepid team can help steer you through a broadened palette of care.
Available options include counsel on nutrition, supplements, integrative oncology, pain management, mind-body approaches, non-pharmacological approaches to acute and chronic diseases, holistic women’s health, wellness promotion and other forms of patient-centered care. Call our clinic to schedule a consultation or establish primary care with one of these fine holistic physicians.
Moreover, as much as we love to care for you, counsel you in your optimal pathway to health and well-being, and provide shelter from life’s sometimes stormy health challenges, you may not realize that you have a secret weapon in healing. That would be you.
Yes, you’re your own best healer. If you think about it, we all routinely repair our bodies from scrapes, cuts, infections, and other minor and major traumas of life. Sleep, good nutrition, managing stress, a positive social support system, satisfying work, our spiritual beliefs and practices, regular exercise are all things we can choose which support our own health and healing.
Without these, the efforts of the best doctors and high-end technical, surgical, and pharmaceutical measures often fail.
So how can you become better at supporting your own good health? First, don’t mistake Dr. Google with a physician’s medical degree. It has taken thousands of hours and years of study and practice by professionals who have dedicated their lives to medicine and nursing to guide you through tough times and decisions.
On the other hand, many resources can be helpful, and I’ve always encouraged those seeking to optimize their own health and well-being to be self-empowered and well-informed.
One excellent resource is the Mayo Clinic Integrative Guide to Good Health. This self-care book is a compendium of dependable, evidence-based, practical information on the full spectrum of integrative practices and how to apply them safely and rationally. The first half of the book emphasizes wellness and integrative treatments providing useful information on nutrition, exercise, stress, rest and relaxation, connecting with others, and more.
Mind-body techniques, chiropractic, osteopathic manipulation, massage, acupuncture, herbs and supplements, spa therapy, and a variety of other approaches are unpacked adding new perspectives and options for even the sophisticated health consumer. It addresses common problems such as arthritis, fatigue, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, headache, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome, stress and mood problems holistically in a book that is easy-to-read, beautifully illustrated and designed.
You will find it a reliable, sturdy guide to self-care and supporting the healer within you.
