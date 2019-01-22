Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards at The University of Texas Medical Branch. The winners, who were announced at the annual awards luncheon on Jan. 9, are Dr. Ike C. Okereke, associate professor in the Department of Surgery; Sareema Adnan, medical student; and Linda Venzke, compliance nurse auditor in the Office of Institutional Compliance.
The annual program honors and recognizes the contributions of medical branch faculty, students and staff who promote diversity, inclusion, community partnership, philanthropy and civic engagement.
LECTURE ON MAPPING THE BRAIN
The next installment of The Robert and Russell Moody Lecture Series will be on Feb. 6 when Dr. David Van Essen presents his lecture on “Mapping the Human Brain in Health and Disease.”
The lecture will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Moody Gardens IMAX Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston, and is open to the public.
The lecture series began in 2016 with the goal of recruiting speakers who are experts in their respective fields to give presentations on the lifespan of the brain. For more information, contact Christi Retzer at 409-772-9396 or ceretzer@utmb.edu.
ASTHMA: WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW ‘CAN’ KILL YOU
The next SCI Café will be an important one for those who suffer from asthma or know someone who does.
Dr. William J. Calhoun, professor of Internal Medicine Pulmonary, Allergy, and Clinical Immunology, will speak about current knowledge and research revolving around the topic of Asthma from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the League City campus ambulatory wing (2.205 Conference Room) at 2240 Interstate 45 in League City.
The event is open to the public and lunch will be provided.
ASSOCIATE DEAN OF NURSING RESEARCH ANNOUNCED
Dr. Lorraine S. Evangelista will join the nursing school at the medical branch in July as a professor and associate dean for Nursing Research and Scholarship. Evangelista currently serves as professor and associate dean for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of California-Irvine Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing. A skilled clinician, researcher and educator, Evangelista has worked in the critical care setting in several nursing roles for over 15 years.
As a researcher, she’s recognized nationally and internationally for her investigation into the care of patients with heart disease and the effects of this disease on the patients and their family members. Her current funding is focused on promotion of healthy living using remote technology in older adults. Evangelista also just completed a U.S. Fulbright scholarship to study the lifestyle behaviors and risk factors of Filipinos in underserved communities.
UTMB SELECTED AS RECIPIENT OF NATIONAL IMPACT AWARD
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently named the medical branch as the recipient of its National Impact Award. Designed to recognize a company or organization that actively creates a positive impact on its workforce, the community and beyond, the award celebrates businesses that leverage their resources, expertise and talents to make an impact at a national level.
