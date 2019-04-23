April is Fetal Alcohol Awareness month. The American Academy of Pediatrics has a discussion about fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) in healthychildren.org. They describe FASD as an umbrella term used to describe the range of effects that can occur in an individual whose mother drank alcohol during pregnancy. These effects can have lifelong implications including physical, mental, behavior and/or learning disabilities.
The exact number of children who have an FASD is difficult to determine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates between 800 and 8,000 babies in the U.S. could be born each year with full Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Part of the difficulty in obtaining an exact number is that only 20 percent of the individuals have abnormal bodily features that are diagnostic of fetal alcohol exposure. It’s felt that the number of children affected is much higher because of the limitations in diagnosis.
FAS is on the most severe end of the FASD spectrum. It describes people with the greatest harmful effects causing signs and symptoms so distinct that the diagnosis is based on special measurements and findings in each of the following areas:
1. Three specific facial abnormalities: a smooth philtrum (the area between nose and upper lip), thin upper lip, small palpebral openings (the horizontal eye opening).
2. Growth deficit (lower than average height, weight or both)
3. Central nervous system abnormalities (structural, neurologic, functional or a combination of these).
While some individuals with FASD that don’t have abnormal facial features or growth problems they may have problems with how their brain and nervous system were formed. They may have problems with intellectual disability, behavior problems or learning problems, or nerve or brain abnormalities.
FASDs can happen only when a pregnant woman consumes alcohol. The alcohol crosses the placenta and enters the baby’s blood where it can damage the developing brain and other organs. FASDs are 100 percent preventable if a woman doesn’t drink alcohol during pregnancy.
It’s difficult to diagnose FASDs as there’s no single test that can cover the broad range of FASD signs and symptoms. A known history of alcohol consumption during pregnancy helps with the diagnosis, but isn’t required for the diagnosis.
There’s no one treatment for a child with FASD, but each child with FASD should be associated with a medical home to coordinate and facilitate all the necessary medical, behavioral, social and educational services.
FASDs last a lifetime. There’s no cure for FASDs, but identifying children with FASDs as early as possible can help them reach their potential. Early identification and enrollment in therapy and educational programs can significantly improve an affected child’s development and future.
There’s no safe time during pregnancy to drink, and there’s no safe amount to drink. Remember, FASDs is 100 percent preventable if a woman doesn’t drink during pregnancy.
