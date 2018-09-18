Q. Most of us, at a certain age, are familiar with the idea of an advance directive. Why are they so important?
A. Your serious illness is traumatic enough for your family without forcing them to make medical treatment and care decisions on your behalf, should you be unable to do so. Taking the time to express, in writing, your medical treatment and care preferences is, in my opinion, a good way to say “I love you and don’t want to burden you with the responsibility of making decisions on my behalf without adequate guidance from me.” Telling your spouse: “You’ll know what to do” or “I am comfortable with whatever decisions you make” significantly underestimates the difficulty in making decisions, especially when the cost of medical treatment isn’t completely covered by insurance, or has significant side effects, yet is capable of sustaining your life.
Q. And why do we have such difficulty in writing them?
A. First, few of us like talking about injury, illness or disease so serious that we would be incapable of making our own medical treatment and care decisions. Second, it is admittedly very difficult to accurately foresee the future. Nevertheless, you can make medical treatment and care decisions in advance and delegate the authority to a family member or trusted friend to knowledgeably modify those decisions should the future be significantly different than anticipated.
Q. In your dissertation, you recommended starting with a statement of your values — the things that define you as a person. Why is that such an important strategy?
A. Advance directives typically communicate the what of your medical treatment and care decisions. In order to maximize the moral authority of those decisions you need to communicate the why, especially that those decisions are anchored in, and totally consistent with, your values.
Q. What point do you plan to make in your talk that you hope most people will take to heart?
A. Your medical treatment and care decisions, even when made in advance, have undisputed legal authority. Without corresponding moral authority, however, those decisions could, under certain circumstances, be ignored or simply overridden by those who are convinced that they know better than you do what is best for you. Maximizing the moral authority of your decisions is not difficult. The first step is writing a personal statement of values and a personal statement of health care goals. Both are, in my opinion, surprisingly easy to write, and I am giving everyone who expresses an interest a copy of my own as a sample and starting place.
