It’s sometimes hard to find enough time in the day to take care of everything, but skipping breakfast isn’t the way to shorten the to-do list. Finding quick, easy breakfasts that combine good taste with minimal prep time keeps the morning meal from being a speed bump in the morning routine and makes it more of an express lane to a productive day.
Anyone still on the fence about eating breakfast might consider some new research. A recently concluded study at the Harvard School of Public Health followed 26,000 adults for 16 years, and found that those who skipped breakfast had a 27 percent higher risk of heart attack or death from heart disease. Breakfast, they found, helped prevent unhealthy spikes in blood sugar associated with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Even committed breakfast eaters may be short on time most mornings; Forbes magazine reports that the average American spends only twelve minutes on breakfast. Many of the best quick breakfasts can be made in advance, and in quantities that will last through a full week of work or school. Making breakfasts in advance is a double time-saver: not only does it drastically reduce prep and cleanup time on a busy morning, it also eliminates the time wasted groggily staring into the fridge and wondering what’s for breakfast.
For traditionalists, a bacon and egg breakfast can be streamlined many ways: into a hot wrap, or cooked in a muffin pan, or folded into a portable sandwich. Although the egg sandwich is a staple (its all-day availability at McDonald’s is credited with singlehandedly rescuing the chain’s sales from a slump), lower-carb options are also appealing. Egg roll wrappers are an easy alternative to tortillas, making a crispier handheld breakfast that can be eaten anywhere. The bacon and egg rolls can be made in a big batch and baked at breakfast time, or baked in advance and reheated is the microwave or toaster oven.
Eggs baked in a muffin tin are quick to reheat, and can be customized like omelettes, with spinach, sausage, cheese or even leftover meat or vegetables. While the basic recipe is for a dozen, it can be halved to make a week’s worth for one person.
Overnight oats have become a popular grab-and-go breakfast. Combining fruit, oats and either dairy milk or a non-dairy variety such as almond or soy milk makes for a filling breakfast that can be eaten hot or cold.
While fixing overnight oats in a glass jar makes it easier to see the contents, the oats can also be fixed and refrigerated in drink cups or even reused clean containers from yogurt, cottage cheese or other products. Although they’re called overnight oats, they keep in the refrigerator for four or five days, so that a week of breakfast oats can be prepared at the beginning of the week and ready on busy mornings.
