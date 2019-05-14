The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing has achieved a milestone with a 100 percent national exam pass rate for the 122 students who tested in the second quarter of 2019. A passing score on the National Council Licensure Examination is required for the licensure of nurses in the United States and Canada. The nursing school’s year-to-date pass rate is 99.21 percent.
CANCER RESOURCE FAIR
The medical branch will host its inaugural Cancer Resource Fair for patients and the community from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 at 2240 Interstate 45 in League City.
Various community agencies will attend to discuss their cancer-focused services including home care services, financial assistance and others. Visitors can enter through the Day Surgery or Specialty Clinic entrances. Parking is available in the Park and Ride lot or in the medical center’s garage.
For more information, call Cheron J. Hillmon, 832-505-1917.
UT SYSTEM STARs AWARDS
Two faculty members have been announced as recipients of the University of Texas System STARs Awards. The STARs Program provides funds for the purchase of equipment and renovation of facilities, as required to retain or recruit outstanding faculty in academic institutions.
Dr. Yingzi Cong, professor in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology, and Pathology, and Dr. Lorraine S. Evangelista, the incoming associate dean for nursing research and scholarship for the School of Nursing, are the two medical branch faculty members honored by this year’s award.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences-Clinical Trials Program is recruiting healthy female volunteers 16 to 35 years of age for a cytomegalovirus vaccine clinical trial. Reimbursement for time and travel is provided.
For information, contact Cori Burkett at 409-772-5278 or cmburket@utmb.edu.
