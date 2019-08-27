In 2017, 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. Among these are about 550,000 breast implants for either augmentation or reconstruction.
In 2016, the World Health Organization designated a new type of cancer called breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).
There are several options for breast implants, and the smooth implant is considered the softest feeling with the most natural movement. Textured implants, which stimulate scar tissue to hold the implant in place, are a less common type used for about 13 percent of surgeries, and these are the ones associated with BIA-ALCL.
The risk of BIA-ALCL isn’t well known by patients and physicians because there have been relatively few cases. The medical profession and implant makers have known about BIA-ALCL since 2011, but the cases were so rare it took years to establish the link.
The Food and Drug Administration has identified over 450 independent reports of textured breast implants associated with BIA-ALCL. Cases in other parts of the world have resulted in the banning of textured implants in 38 countries. It’s believed that BIA-ALCL is rare, developing in fewer than one in 4,000 women with textured breast implants.
BIA-ALCL isn’t a cancer of breast tissue, it’s a cancer of the lymph nodes, a critical part of the immune system protecting us from pathogenic microbes.
The most common symptom of BIA-ALCL is excessive fluid buildup around the breast implant, which can cause pain, swelling, or lumps in the breast or armpit. These symptoms usually occur between 3 and 14 years after implant placement.
The body sees the implant as a foreign object and responds by triggering inflammation to form a capsule around it and protect the surrounding tissue. This leads to fluid buildup and cell damage that leads to the development of cancer cells in the fluid. The cancer can progress further to invade other tissues including the lymph nodes.
One woman had breast reconstructive surgery with textured implants after a double mastectomy. Within months of her implant surgery, she developed symptoms that included fluid buildup around the implant, painful swelling and lumps in her breast.
Because BIA-ALCL is still so rare, she was misdiagnosed for two years until finally the Mayo Clinic and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center confirmed the diagnosis.
She received treatment, which involved removing the implants, the surrounding capsule and the affected lymph nodes to which the cancer may have spread.
If this treatment wasn’t enough, or if more cancer is found, she may face additional chemotherapy and/or radiation, which she understandably doesn’t want to go through again.
If BIA-ALCL is diagnosed early, treatment is successful in most cases. The most important aspect is that women opting for breast implants must be made aware of the risk of BIA-ALCL.
Breast reconstruction after breast cancer is a difficult personal decision, and there are several options to consider. Physicians can help guide women in the best options for their situation, but knowledge is a powerful tool in making these decisions.
