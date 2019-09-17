Thunderstorms and becoming windy. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 23-29, is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) created to mobilize efforts to help make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged 3 or younger, who live in poor or low-income families.
Diaper need is a silent crisis in the United States. Diapers are a basic need for children, as essential to their health and well-being as food and shelter.
