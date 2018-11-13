No one wants to be burned. Even the smallest burn hurts more than a cut the same size. Larger burns not only hurt, but can result in significant pain, permanent scarring, loss of the use of limbs and even death. Most scald burns can be prevented. Scald burns occur from accidental spills of hot liquids or from hot tap water.
Scald burns happen most often in children 5 and younger, and the elderly. Several things can be done to prevent these burns. For accidental spills, always make sure that the handles of pans are turned away so that young children cannot reach up and grab them and extension cords to coffee pots and other electric cookers are not hanging off the counter.
About one second exposure to 160 degrees water will result in a third degree burn, which is the most severe burn and will leave a scar. Thirty seconds of exposure to 130 degrees will cause a third degree burn. This means children and the elderly will be burned severely in a very short time less than half of a minute.
In the United States, most home water heaters are heated by either gas or electricity and have a thermostat. You can measure how hot the water is by collecting water from the tap in a cup after letting it run for two minutes. Using a meat or candy thermometer measure the temperature for 30 seconds. The temperature should be less than 130 degrees, ideally 120 degrees. If not, lower the temperature and measure again in 24 hours.
Microwavable instant soup products cause at least two out of every 10 scald burns that send children to emergency departments each year, according to new research being presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2018 national conference.
“Scald burns are a major cause of preventable injury among children, and our research found that instant soup spills are responsible for a large number of these painful burns,” said Courtney Allen, a pediatric emergency medicine fellow at Emory University.
They determined scald burns related to instant soups and noodles affect more than 9,500 children annually between ages 4-12. They also found that the most commonly burned area of the body was a child’s torso, comprising 40 percent of the injuries.
“Instant soups and noodles in prepackaged cups and bowls may seem simple to prepare just by adding water and microwaving them,” Allen said. “But once they’re heated up they become a dangerous burn risk. Caregivers need to closely supervise younger children who might otherwise get hurt if cooking for themselves.”
Dr. Allen suggested that the food product industry may consider structural changes to packaging to prevent injuries as well — making them more difficult to tip over.
Treatment of scalds is to put the scalded skin in cold water or cold wet cloths. If still red, hurting or blistered after 30 minutes, go the emergency room. Do not apply any cream, ointment, butter, oil or ice.
