A food allergy is an abnormal and overactive response of your immune system to something that it shouldn’t react to. When you eat, or sometimes when you come in contact with the offending ingredient, the immune system gets in high gear producing antibodies to the foreign ingredient. Antibodies are proteins which normally fight foreign ingredients such as viruses or disease causing bacteria. With food allergy, the foreign ingredient would normally be tolerated, but a mistake is made by the immune system and the increased antibodies trigger the release of histamines.
Histamines cause the swelling, itching, hives, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, vomiting and lightheadedness associated with allergies. These reactions can happen within a few minutes to a couple of hours of eating the food and may signal an allergy. If someone has such symptoms after a meal they should see their physician after seeking emergency care if needed. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening reaction that causes difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness. If there is any change in the quality of the voice (hoarseness), difficulty breathing or swallowing, seek emergency treatment.
Dr. P. Ogbogu from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center states that most allergic reactions happen quickly, right after you have eaten a food. The most common food allergies are peanuts, shellfish, tree nuts, soy, and eggs. At any point in your life you can develop new food allergies (some of which can be life-threatening) or intolerances (which generally cause GI distress). Although the terms “allergy” and “intolerance” (also called “sensitivity”) are frequently used interchangeably, they are very different and the right diagnosis helps find the right treatment plan.
Food intolerances usually don’t involve the immune system. A food intolerance occurs in the digestive system because of its inability to breakdown certain substances. One of the most common is lactose intolerance as the body isn’t producing enough of the enzyme lactase to breakdown the lactose in dairy products causing gas, bloating, diarrhea and abdominal cramping. Lactose intolerance is very common affecting an estimated 117 million adults.
Because a serious food allergy can land you in the hospital, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis. Doctors use skin or blood tests, or both, to confirm an allergy. If the allergy is confirmed, they will prescribe strict avoidance of the food and probably self-injectable epinephrine. It is important to have the epinephrine with you at all times. Avoiding the offending food means reading labels, talking to the waiter about ingredients and talking to hosts when dining out.
Diagnosing food intolerance is more challenging and usually involves elimination diets under the guidance of a doctor. Dr. Ogbogu suggest keeping a diary of everything you eat and how you feel afterward. If you have symptoms every time you eat a certain food, try eliminating it from your diet to see if you feel better.
Remember, food allergies can be life-threatening. If a member of your family thinks they have a food allergy seek medical help to confirm it.
