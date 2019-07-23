ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Cafe 17722#3 Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
BACLIFF
Circle K #2742362, 4515 Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
DICKINSON
Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Morenita #1, 4808 33rd Street — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 5
Exellence Academy, 2801 Main St. Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 W FM 517, Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 18
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 15
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 W FM 646 #R. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 19
VFW #6378 (N P), 5204 Highway 3. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 6
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Shipley Do-Nuts, 212 S Friendswood Dr. #D. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave Suite D. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 10
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W Parkwood #124. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 18
Starbucks Coffee #7955, 107 Parkwood. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
Ice Box #4941, 1401 S Friendswood Dr. Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 9
Dairy Queen, 204 S Friendswood Dr. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 6
GALVESTON
Flip Flops Beach Bar and Grill, 731 Seawall Blvd. Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Katies Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Rd. Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Teaside Tapioca, 4702 Seawall Blvd. Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St., Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit score: 17
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St., Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 9
Sharky’s Tavern, 502 25th Street. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 9
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N Holiday Dr. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 4
The Island Pour House, 213 23rd St. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 6
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23 Rd. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 21
Go Nuts & Beans, 102 20th St. Ste. C. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 2
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
Galveston Island Juice Bar, 902 Postoffice. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
Knights of Columbus 10393, 11100 Highway. 6. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 4
JAMAICA BEACH
Je Mocha Bean, 16708 San Luis Pass Rd Ste. F. Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit score: 0
KEMAH
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
Dippin Dots-Mobile Unit #2, 213 Kipp. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
Cool Cow Creamery, 609 Bradford Ave Suite #111. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
Dippin Dots-Mobile Unit #1, 1 Kemah Boardwalk. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
The Great Kanakas Atomic Tiki Bar, 601 5th St. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
LA MARQUE
Circle K #2742546, 2430 W Main. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 4
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier Unit D. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 4
LEAGUE CITY
Stripes 40988h, 1111 W. League City Parkway. Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Cir. Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 2
Panera Cafe # 4116, 2630 Gulf Freeway, Follow-Up Inspection. Demerit score: 9
Dollar General #7436, 1631 E Main. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 5
Regent Care Center, 2620 W. Walker. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 9
League City United Methodist, 1411 W. Main St. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E League City Pkwy, day care center. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 5
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Pkwy West. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
Taco Cabana #284, 2885 S Gulf Freeway. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 13
Panera Cafe # 4116, 2630 Gulf Freeway. Complaint Inspection. Demerit score: 16
Papa John’s, 2251 FM 646 115, Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 9
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 W FM 646, Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 12
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 W FM 646 Ste. D. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 16
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 N. FM 646 Rd. Ste. F. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
SANTA FE
FOE #3789 (N P), 6101 FM 646 S. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 13
Arlan’s Market #9, 12460 Highway. 6. Meat Department. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 5
TEXAS CITY
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 17
The Olive Garden #1398, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry. Complaint Inspection. Demerit score: 0
Denny’s, 1201 Highway 146 N. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 5
Mark’s Corner, 2101 25th AVE N. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 15
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave N. Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.