Dr. Cindy Wigg, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and program director for the Psychiatry Residency Program, has been selected to receive the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award.
She’s one of only nine program directors to receive this highly competitive award, which honors those who find innovative ways to teach residents and simultaneously provide quality health care.
Wigg, who completed her residency and fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch before her faculty appointment in 1986, will be honored during the annual educational conference in March 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
NEW RESEARCH: UNLOCKING SECRETS IN BIG DATA
Complex diseases involve many different types of human data like genes, proteins, social interactions and the environment, just to name a few. Biomedical researchers all over the world are struggling to integrate these varied types of data because current analytic tools aren’t designed so that team members with different backgrounds can combine their expertise.
Dr. Suresh Bhavnani has developed “team-centered informatics” tools, which he described in his latest paper published in the “Journal of Applied Behavioral Science.” The tools will help multidisciplinary teams get a holistic understanding of complex diseases, hidden in large and varied data sets.
BOGAR NAMED MEDICAL ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR
The American Association of Medical Assistants recently honored the medical branch’s Sherry Bogar with an Award of Distinction — Medical Assistant of the Year, at its annual conference in Salt Lake City.
Bogar is a medical assistant at the medical branch’s breast health and imaging center at the League City campus. The AAMA provides the medical assistant professionals with education, certification, advocacy for patient centered health care and more.
