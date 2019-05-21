“When we do the best we can, we never know what miracle is wrought in our life, or in the life of another.” — Helen Keller
As the hot Texas summer approaches, we need to be mindful of heat-related illness. Every year we hear reports of athletes, military recruits, outdoor laborers, elderly persons, children and even pets succumbing to some form of overheating. These events may result in death as when a child or pet is left in a hot car or overly strenuous exercise without adequate rest and rehydration causes heat stroke and collapse.
Important point: Never leave a child or pet alone in a closed vehicle. Even a few minutes of unanticipated delay on your part may result in serious injury or death. Parents have been prosecuted for child abuse for such negligent behavior.
The poor and elderly who may not have adequate cooling systems in their home coupled with loss of their natural thirst drive and inability to sweat are also susceptible to heat related injury or death. Homeless people are also highly vulnerable. During power outages and heat waves, cities and municipalities need to have emergency plans for shelters, fluids and medical care for those most at risk.
Milder degrees of heat related illness include swelling of the lower extremities, heat rash, and exercise-induced muscle cramps. Like treating the more serious forms of heat related illness, fluids and cooling are the immediate approach. Removing excess clothing, moving into a shaded or air-conditioned space, and lots of fluids is usually the first approach. Rest, leg elevation, stretching, and massage can be useful for edema and cramping.
More serious overheating includes exercise-associated collapse, heat exhaustion and severe hyperthermia or heat stroke the latter which can lead to mental status changes. Rectal temperatures over 105 degrees are life threatening and may require emergency management including intravenous fluids, cold/ice baths and airway support.
Most heat-related illness can be prevented or minimized by a variety of methods. Acclimatization, adequate hydration, loose fitting, light colored clothing, and simply avoiding activity during extreme temperatures all can be helpful. Did I mention water?
For those working or exercising in the heat, frequent rest and water breaks are essential. Athletic trainers, drill instructors, and others who manage those who work out intensely in extreme conditions must be able to anticipate and recognize the early signs and symptoms of heat related illness, particularly heat exhaustion which can lead to heat stroke.
Risk factors for heat related illness include many commonly prescribed medications such as those for blood pressure, psychiatric conditions, stimulants, alcohol and illicit drugs of abuse. Those with cardiac problems, diabetes, obesity, deconditioning, certain skin diseases or prior history of heat injury are all more at risk as well.
So stay cool, shaded and hydrated. It will be a beautiful summer if you do.
“Movement overcomes cold. Stillness overcomes heat. Stillness and tranquility set things in order in the universe.” — Lao Tsu
