The 2019 Galveston County Science and Engineering Fair will be held Feb. 9 at Texas A&M University at Galveston. The fair is co-sponsored by Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and The University of Texas Medical Branch.
Students in grades 7-12 from across the county will be presenting the top projects from their respective schools. Winners from the Galveston County fair will be eligible to compete in the Houston Science and Engineering Fair with the potential of advancing to the state and national levels.
Judges are vital to the success of the fair. Students consistently report that their favorite part of participating in the science fair is their interaction with the judges. As 200 entries are expected this year, about 90 judges will be needed. If you would like to volunteer a few hours of your time, contact Dr. Adrian Recinos, judges coordinator, at arecinos@thexyz.org.
For more information, visit www.tamug.edu/scifair/index.html.
SPACE MEDICINE HISTORY ON DISPLAY
The Moody Medical Library uploaded over 8,000 documents and photographs from the Charles A. Berry, M.D., History of Space Medicine Collections on to the UTMB Health SHARED website. Items include images of plans for the first house on the moon, a life-sized drawing of an Apollo Command Module Control Board, and papers documenting the invention of the treadmill used in spaceflight.
Berry was known as the astronauts’ doctor and was also the first Chairman of the Department of Aerospace Medicine at the medical branch. This project was made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Some of the items in the collection will be on display in the library as part of an exhibit planned for the spring to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.
To look through the documents and photographs online, go to https://utmb-ir.tdl.org/handle/2152.3/3.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR RUN/WALK
It’s a five-kilometer race that can make a world of difference for students in the School of Health Professions. The Causeway FunD Run/Walk early registration is now open and proceeds raised benefit School of Health Professions student scholarships. The early registration deadline is Feb. 9 with the kids 1K registration fee only $10 and the 5K run and 5K walk at only $35.
Registration fees will increase after Feb. 10. The race will be held on March 9.
Participants will begin in the parking lot of The Daily News and will run or walk up to the top of the Galveston causeway and back to the starting line. For more information, visit www.causewayrun.com, call 409-772-3006, or email shpevents@utmb.edu.
UTMB HOLIDAY HOURS
The medical branch celebrates the winter holidays through Jan. 1.
Schools, business areas, administrative offices and many of the medical branch’s clinics are closed to allow our staff and students to spend time with their families. The medical branch’s hospitals and ERs on the Angleton Danbury, Galveston and League City campuses are always open. Select urgent care clinics and primary care sites will feature special holiday hours. Please refer to the calendars at the following link for details: https://utmb.us/33y.
