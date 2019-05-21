In an article in “Consultant for Pediatricians,” doctors Timothy Lefeber and Linda Nield discuss secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke is the sidestream smoke that is released from the burning end of a cigarette and the smoke exhaled by the smoker. Sidestream smoke, because of its lower temperature, contains smaller particles and a higher concentration of many dangerous chemicals. Tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including hundreds that are toxic and approximately 70 that can cause cancer. These toxins include ammonia, formaldehyde, benzene, N-nitrosamines, aniline, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention over 42 million American adults and 3 million middle and high school students smoke. Half of all children between 3 and 18 years of age are exposed to secondhand smoke regularly either at home or places where smoking is still allowed.
It’s well established that exposure to secondhand smoke increased the rate of asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). There’s data that exposure to secondhand smoke, even in utero and in early childhood, may be a risk factor for neurobehavioral disorder such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning disabilities and conduct disorders.
It’s possible to measure smoke exposure with a urine sample to look for cotinine levels, which can determine the true exposure to tobacco smoke. Seventy-six percent of mothers who said they smoked only outside their homes and whose children were tested for cotinine levels had 5 to 7 times higher levels than children from homes of nonsmokers.
While smoking outside the home may lower tobacco smoke contamination and exposure, it doesn’t do so to the levels of exposure found in nonsmoking homes. Washing hands, changing or washing clothing and other attempts to remove tobacco smoke particles can reduce exposure. However, for the smoker’s health and also for the family’s health the only sure way to avoid exposure is to quit.
Quitting is possible. Ask your health care provider and/or contact web sites for stopping smoking or find a YouTube video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.