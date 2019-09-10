About 1 in 5 children in the United States is considered obese. While this public health problem has no simple solution, there are ways to support children on their journey to good health.
September marks National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month and provides a chance to learn more about this serious health condition.
Children who are obese are at a higher risk for having other chronic health conditions and diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those include asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems and type 2 diabetes. They also have more risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure and high cholesterol than their normal weight peers.
Children who are overweight or obese as preschoolers are five times as likely as normal-weight children to be overweight or obese as adults.
“Obesity in the United States is a problem,” Eileen Dawley, chief nursing officer at the health district, said. “Specifically, the rate of obesity in children is alarming, and it’s growing. Adults who are obese have a higher risk for diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and many types of cancer.”
There are several factors that may lead to childhood obesity: too much time spent being inactive; lack of sleep; lack of places to go to get physical activity; easy access to inexpensive, high calorie foods and sugary beverages; and lack of access to affordable, healthier foods.
“Parents can help and set an example for their children,” Dawley said. “Choose nutritious meals with fruits and vegetables, and encourage your children to drink more water as a no-calorie alternative.”
Provide vegetables, fruits and whole-grain products and choose lean meats like poultry, fish, lentils and beans for protein. And, remember portion size is important.
Make sure drinking water is always available as a no-calorie alternative to sugary beverages and limit juice intake. The idea is to balance calories from foods and beverages with the calories children use through physical activity and growth.
“Get active with your children,” Dawley said. “Find activities you enjoy as a family. It’s important that children get the recommended amount of physical activity every day.”
Children ages 2 and older should get at least 60 minutes of enjoyable, varied, moderate-intensity physical activity every day. Being active helps you prevent chronic diseases, improve heart and lung health, build strong bones and muscles, reduce fat, improve sleep, decrease stress, fight depression and increase your confidence and self-esteem.
“Small changes can make a difference,” Dawley said. “Together, we can all do our part to prevent childhood obesity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.