The University of Texas Medical Branch’s economic impact throughout Southeast Texas and across the state is significant. In fiscal year 2018, that impact included a $2.25 billion budget, enrollment of more than 3,350 students and more than 13,100 employees. Of those employees, 2,067 were in the Academic Enterprise, 4,501 in the Health System, 3,242 in Correctional Managed Care, and 1,658 in Institutional Support roles. The total number of employees also included 611 residents, 126 post-docs, 971 faculty members, and 12 research fellows. For more statistics, download the FY18 Data Reference Card available as a PDF at www.utmb.edu/business.
MARSHALL TO LEAVE AFTER 36 YEARS AT UTMB
After 36 years at the medical branch, Dr. David Marshall will become the senior vice president, chief nurse executive at Cedars-Sinai Health System at Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles. Marshall is the chief nursing and patient care services executive at the medical branch and a national search for Marshall’s permanent replacement will begin soon. Because of Marshall’s departure, the following changes are also being made to the health system leadership:
• Josette Armendariz-Batiste will serve as the interim system chief nursing and patient care services executive, responsible for the practice of nursing throughout the medical branch. She will also expand her current operational responsibilities, in the interim, to include inpatient operations and nursing at the Galveston Campus.
• Annette Macias-Hoag will permanently expand her current set of responsibilities as vice president, Health System and Service Line Operations, to include perioperative services and endoscopy for all campuses. She will also add transplant services to her portfolio.
• Jim Amato, vice president, Health System Operations, will add patient services at all campuses to his responsibilities, including language services, volunteer services and pastoral care.
APRIL SHOWERS BRING MOSQUITOES
Warm weather plus rain means one thing on the Gulf Coast — mosquitoes. Fortunately, a pair of mosquito experts will be on hand at the next SCI Café to answer questions about these pesky insects.
From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dr. Robert Tesh, a professor in the departments of Pathology at the medical branch, and Ashley Wilson, entomologist at the Galveston County Mosquito Control, will be at MOD Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Light refreshments will be provided.
CAVAZOS RECEIVES NATIONAL AWARD
Nora Cavazos, a senior legal assistant in the International Affairs Office, was presented with the 2019 Advocate of the Year Award from the National Association for Foreign Student Affairs.
The award recognizes a member of the association’s community who embodies the spirit of advocacy, and serves as an inspiration to others to make a difference by engaging elected officials in advocacy discussions. For more information about the honor, visit https://utmb.us/399.
