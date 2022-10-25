BACLIFF
One Stop Mini Market, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant, 523 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Azteca Xitlali, 4227 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Cevichelas, 4227 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Michoacan a Pedir de Boca Ice Cream, 433 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
CRYSTAL BEACH
Tacos Rosita, 2411 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 3
DICKINSON
Pacific Seafood, 137 21st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Rolling Republic, 603 Ave. L — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Shuck’s Tavern & Oyster Bar, 414 21st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Go Nuts & Beans, 102 20th St., Suite C — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Co. Farmers Market — Regular Inspection/Farmers market. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Dollar General No. 11470, 2415 69th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Vida Agave, 711 25th St., Suite C — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6606 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Frozen yogurt self serve. Demerit Score: 4
Waffle House No. 1260, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
VFW Post 880, 1014 24th St. — Regular Inspection/Kitchen & bar. Demerit Score: 8
Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood Grill, 2200 Harborside Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Galveston Snack Shack, 1020 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Galveston Beach, 3228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
HITCHCOCK
VFW Post 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, 212 FM 518 E., Suite 107 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
LA MARQUE
Sam’s Club No. 8190, 6614 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
VFW Post 8248, 901 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier Road, Unit D — Regular Inspection Demerit Score: 0
I-Hop Restaurant, 6406 Interstate 45 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Waffle House No 999, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Whataburger No. 599, 6300 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Executive Chair Barber Shop & Lounge, 5291 FM 2004, Suite B — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Snow King Snow Cones, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
K.B. Kids Pre-School & Daycare, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
O’Brian’s Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
South Shore Harbour, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Red Oak Cafe, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Snowfox-Sma 144, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, No. 118 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
646 Nutrition, 451 FM 646, Suite B2 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
TEXAS CITY
Comfort Inn & Suites, 320 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave. N — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
La Plaza Food, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 19
Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, 11 S. Algeria St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta’s, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 17
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 16
Quick Run, 9902 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Dollar Tree No. 07528, 3442 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 16
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
