A couple Saturdays ago, I was taking a nap on the living room sofa. I was comfortable, warm and even snoring — apparently, pretty loudly. Two rooms away, our 10-year-old granddaughter, Serenity, was working on a school history project with grandma. At some point, noting the snoring that was loud enough to be heard at that distance, she asked grandma incredulously, “Do you have to put up with that every night?!”
I heard about the interchange after I got up from my snooze. Grandma had laughed out loud, since she has told me about my snoring for years. Other family members have at times chosen separate hotel suites for some peace and quiet.
Snoring may be associated with a condition called obstructive sleep apnea, though not all people that snore have this condition.
Sleep apnea is associated not only with snoring, but frequent episodes when the person actually stops breathing or breathes very shallow for some time, dropping their oxygen levels.
Risk factors for sleep apnea include obesity, having a thick neck, a large tongue, airway obstruction such as nasal congestion, enlarged tonsils or adenoids, excess use of sedatives or alcohol.
The frequent impairments to the sleep cycle typically result in daytime drowsiness, lack of alertness or functionality at work, as well as increased motor vehicle accidents.
Medical problems from obstructive sleep apnea are significant, and if untreated, it can carve years off of your life. Sleep apnea can cause cardiac rhythm disturbances, heart failure, coronary disease, pulmonary and systemic hypertension, increased risk of diabetes, worsen or cause obesity and decrease immunity. Mood problems like irritability and depression, as well as sexual dysfunction may occur.
There’s an increasing wave of diagnoses of OSA, largely related to the rise of obesity in our country. It is roughly twice as common in men as in women with an incidence of up to 30 percent, and is the most common sleep related disorder. Sleep labs, once a minor department in research centers, have now become hugely busy evaluating and treating those with clinically relevant sleep apnea. Home testing is also available for some.
Check with your doctor if your bed partner notices not only snoring, but periods when you seem to stop breathing or have gasping or choking.
What can be done if you find you have sleep apnea? Several oral and dental devices are available to keep your jaw thrust forward and thus keep the airway open. Sometimes surgery may help. The standard treatment though is called continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). This is an airflow system that blows air into your airway overnight keeping you breathing, preventing snoring, and keeping oxygen levels high. Many of my patients with OSA don’t feel comfortable with the face mask, hose, and equipment needed to treat sleep apnea. Nasal cushion or nasal pillow devices fit over the nose and are more comfortable for those who are a bit claustrophobic or don’t tolerate the mask.
Lifestyle factors such as weight loss, avoiding alcohol and sedatives, smoking cessation, treating allergies or other upper airway issues can also help to reduce both snoring and sleep apnea.
Any or all of these measures can reduce daytime fatigue, multiple health and accident risks, reduce blood pressure and even weight, improve cognition and overall daily function. You can finally wake up refreshed, alert, and full of life.
