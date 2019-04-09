A report in December 2017 revealed that over 553,000 people were homeless in the U.S. This was the first increase in seven years. One consequence of homelessness in two California cities, Pasadena and Long Beach, is an epidemic outbreak of typhus.
Murine Typhus, also called endemic typhus, is typically a rare bacterial disease caused by Rickettsia typhi. Endemic typhus is spread by infected fleas from wild and domesticated animals. The animal most commonly associated with the spread of endemic typhus is rats, but it can also be spread by opossums, raccoons, skunks, cats and other animals. The bacteria infect humans when they come in contact with the skin, respiratory tract or the conjunctiva, a thin membrane in the eye. While biting, the infected fleas defecate, allowing the bacteria, which are carried in the feces, to enter the host via the bite wound or from scratching the wound area.
The symptoms of epidemic typhus begin about two weeks after infection and can include fever, muscle aches, loss of appetite, vomiting, cough and a rash. Most people recover without treatment, but some cases can be life-threatening.
Pasadena, California, experienced 20 cases of typhus as of October 2018, four times the usual number of annual cases. Long Beach reported double the expected number of cases. With cases from the rest of Los Angeles County included, the total represents more than half of the cases observed nationally in a typical year. All the reported cases lived or worked in downtown Los Angeles.
The homeless population in Los Angeles County has risen 47 percent since 2012. This growing problem could be partly to blame for the outbreak. The mild weather and the living conditions are bringing homeless people into contact with animals, especially rats, which are plentiful in downtown Los Angeles. The city is trying to eradicate fleas, and the mayor provided extra funding to improve trash pickup and keep the sidewalks and streets clean.
The cases in Pasadena aren’t so easily explained because it’s a relatively affluent area. People living in Pasadena may get exposed to endemic typhus by other animals that live nearby, such as opossums, raccoons, skunks and feral cats. In a 1993 study, in the suburban foothills of Los Angeles County, scientists discovered that a high proportion of cats (90 percent) and opossums (42 percent) in the area had been exposed to R. typhi, but few rats had been exposed, and rat fleas weren’t found. This means that animals other than rats are spreading this disease.
Public health authorities are urging people not to leave pet food outdoors or to put out food or water for wild animals. You should also keep your yard neat and free of debris to keep animals from living there, and make sure you have trash containers that close tightly.
Our worsening homeless situation may be playing a part in bringing back a disease that had been effectively controlled for decades. There are times when scientists are not equipped to solve a health issue, but rather society and governments must step in with solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.