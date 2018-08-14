LaDonna Strait is the new director of quality, safety and performance improvement for the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System. She will oversee quality and health care safety, regulatory accreditations and performance improvement.
Strait has more than 40 years of experience in nursing and quality management and most recently directed quality, patient safety and infection control at the Memorial Hermann Health System.
THANGAMANI WINS PATHOLOGY RECOGNITION
Saravanan Thangamani, director of UTMB’s Arthropod Containment Laboratories, recently was named UTMB’s pathology researcher of the year. In addition to running the insectaries in the Galveston National Laboratory/Keiller Building complex, Thangamani also teaches several courses.
GARCIA TO HELP IMPROVE LABORATORY SERVICES
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry has appointed Juan David Garcia, administrative director of UTMB’s laboratory services, to serve on a committee that will help improve the quality of laboratory medicine in Latin America. The group will develop education programs and translate existing teaching materials into Spanish.
