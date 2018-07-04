Most University of Texas Medical Branch clinics are closed today for Independence Day. However, UTMB’s urgent care clinics in Alvin, Galveston and on the League City campus will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today. UTMB’s hospitals and emergency rooms on all three campuses never close. All other UTMB Health facilities will reopen on their regular schedules on Thursday.
FIVE ALUMNI NAMED
ASHBEL SMITH HONOREES
Five alumni recently were honored for their accomplishments and presented with the Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest award bestowed by the UTMB School of Medicine Alumni Association. The newly inducted awardees are:
Dr. George R. Brown, Class of 1962. Brown, who was a flight medical officer in the Air Force after graduating UTMB, went on to become a clinical associate professor at MD Anderson Hospital in and later went into private practice.
Dr. Donald R. Butts, Class of 1962, was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy after graduating from UTMB. He later was a clinical associate professor at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School and had many hospital staff appointments throughout the Houston area, including chief of medical staff at Houston Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Michael H. Malloy, Class of 1973, continued his education in Virginia and UTMB for his residency training. He later went to Columbia University and returned to UTMB in 1980. He subsequently trained at the National Center for Health Statistics in Maryland and returned to UTMB in 1991, continuing his clinical work as a neonatologist working in the nurseries and providing bedside training to students.
Dr. Leonard S. Marks, Class of 1969, did his internship and surgical residency at the University of California, Los Angeles Harbor General Hospital. He also was a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Marks is the inaugural holder of the deKernion Chair in Urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Dr. Jack W. McAninch, Class of 1964, won the Gold Headed Cane Award, which recognizes students who best exemplify the ultimate in patient care. Following graduation, McAninch served 13 years of active military duty in the Army. He joined the faculty of the University of California, San Francisco in 1977 and served as chief of urology at San Francisco General Hospital. He became professor emeritus at UCSF in 2013.
The award honors the memory of Dr. Ashbel Smith, a prominent figure in Texas politics, medicine and education.
THAYER AWARDS FOR
EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING
Four UTMB residents have been selected by the Osler Student Scholars in the John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine to receive Thayer Awards for Excellence in Teaching. Each honoree exemplifies sound scientific knowledge, compassion toward patients and dedication to learning and teaching. The honorees are Dr. Thomas Phan, department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Dr. Judy Trieu, internal medicine, Dr. Mohammad Bilal, internal medicine and Dr. Sean Spector, obstetrics and gynecology.
