This year’s Roberto Logroño, MD Lectureship for Professionalism in Academic Medicine will honor Dr. Michael Ainsworth, senior associate dean for Educational Performance in the School of Medicine and professor of Internal Medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
This event recognizes faculty members who, like the late Logroño, are noted for a high level of professionalism in their work, in everyday behavior, and in interactions with peers, patients and students.
Ainsworth will give a talk on “Professional Behavior Lapses: Identifying and Helping Learners Who Struggle” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 11 in the Caduceus Room, Administration Building, on the Galveston campus.
RSVP to Angela Culler, anculler@utmb.edu or 409-747-2464.
PUBLIC ELEVATOR BANK TO BE CLOSED
As part of the John Sealy Hospital Modernization project, the John Sealy Hospital bank of three public elevators will be closed beginning Saturday.
The space is expected to be inaccessible for about 18 weeks. During this closure, all patients and visitors in the hospital will be directed to use the bank of six staff elevators, located north of the main entrance. An accessible detour will be outlined with directional signage.
UTMB’s NEW CAMPUS BY THE NUMBERS
The UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus, 200 Blossom St., in Webster, which opened its doors to patients on March 30, includes a nine-story, 379,000 square-foot, full-service hospital with capacity for 191 private patient rooms, a six-story garage with more than 600 parking spaces, and a medical office building with space for clinics, outpatient and radiology services.
In preparing for the facility’s opening, more than 400 positions were filled and countless trainings, orientations and on-boarding sessions took place to ensure staff were thoroughly ready for the first patient day. For more information on the campus and all of the preparation efforts, visit www.facebook.com/pg/UTMB.edu/.
PROSTATE TUMOR REMOVAL
Researchers from the medical branch found that selectively destroying cancerous prostate tissue is as effective as complete prostate removal or radiation therapy while preserving more sexual and urinary function than the other treatments. This study, led by prostate cancer treatment pioneer Dr. Eric Walser, professor and chair of the Department of Radiology at the medical branch, is currently available in “Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.”
Current aggressive treatments for prostate cancer, such as removing the prostate or radiation therapy, can result in difficulty with urinary and sexual functions. The less invasive method of targeting and removing only the cancerous prostate tissue is an outpatient procedure and has very little recovery or pain and preserves erectile and urinary functions.
