“Pay attention to the feelings, hunches, and intuitions that flood your life each day. If you do, you will see that premonitions are not rare, but a natural part of our lives.” — Dr. Larry Dossey
This quote, by a dear friend, was in a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books we bought for our granddaughter. Have you ever had a feeling something was going to happen, wasn’t quite right, a sense you had to do something immediately, a sense of something being wrong requiring you to leave a place or situation? Know this is an entirely normal event involving layers of consciousness including mindfulness, reflection, awareness and willingness to give credibility to these silent inner promptings. Much more of our lives may be guided by this inner compass than we realize.
Dossey’s book, “The Power of Premonitions,” explores this phenomenon, consciousness and the general field of “psi” (parapsychology) including telepathy, extrasensory perception, andremote viewing. Reputable scientists, certain churches and even the average person are often not only skeptical, but shudder, or find offensive the concept that we have ways of knowing that are beyond the strict scientific materialism of our nervous system, our senses and psychological experience. For another in-depth read on this area, check out Dr. Dean Radin’s recent release, “Real Magic.”
An article in “Psychology Today” explored the scientific and public intolerance of parapsychology, which has a long tradition of being dismissed as mere magic, trickery, unscientific hokum, or even worse, divination and communion with the unseen dark side.
This article notes that research results on psi are rejected, not for lack of evidence, but because of cognitive dissonance, our inability or unwillingness to accept data supporting something we don’t understand or want to believe in. Like Galileo’s telescope, which pious bishops refused to look through, or the heretical heliocentric view of the universe offered by Copernicus, major scientific progress is always a paradigm-busting and consciousness-altering leap into new and unfamiliar spaces.
A review of the experimental evidence for parapsychological phenomena, concludes physics and psychological studies supporting such events are plausible and deserve further consideration and research.
While most of us might have had some experience with precognition, premonition or intuition, we likely dismissed it out of hand. “Surely, that was just a coincidence,” we might have said. With a wave of hand and mind, thoughtlessly dismissing a remarkable and powerful tool for awareness and growth, healing and wholeness, connection and communication.
I always score highest on the intuition score indicating on the Myers-Briggs, a commonly administered personality profile, so I admit potential bias. However, as I talk to friends, patients, colleagues, thought-leaders and fellow spiritual travelers, I conclude that there is more to psi than meets the eye.
Pay attention, be mindful, listen to those still inner promptings and your deeper consciousness. They may be delivering a message that sensitive people, sages, prophets and mystics have found to be reliable revelations for millennia.
