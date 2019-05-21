CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Okie’s, 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Aspen’s, 817 Clear Lake Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Target, grocery dept., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, deli/bakery dept., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jenny’s Bakery, 124 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, No. 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
TCBY Yogurt, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
China Chef, 104-G Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
H-E-B, bakery/deli dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marcos Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
GALVESTON
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
The Oaks, 12410 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Walmart, hot deli dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Moe’s Corner Store, 1902 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lucky Lounge, 8305 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 20.
53rd Mini Mart, 1217 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Seawall Exxon, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
HIGH ISLAND
Gulfway Motel & Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
JAMAICA BEACH
Circle K, 16710 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KEMAH
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford St., Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Snow King, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LEAGUE CITY
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Starbucks Coffee, 2560 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 218 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, meat/seafood/cooking connection dept., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, retail/produce/bakery dept., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
The Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sushi Yumi, inside H-E-B, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, deli/cafe dept., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sarah’s Sweets & Flower Shoppe, 2220 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2800 Marina Bar Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Mugshots Coffee Bar, 12494 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
The Palmer Club, 1112 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
