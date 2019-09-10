For most adults, caffeine is part of daily life. For Americans, coffee is an important part of our diet.
Coffee drinking, or the knowledge of the coffee tree, appears in the late 15th century with coffee beans being exported from Ethiopia and were used to aid concentration by the Sulfis to help with their nighttime devotions.
Soon there were coffee houses spreading everywhere across the Middle East to Italy, and to Europe. Coffee plants were transported by the Dutch to the East Indies and to the Americas. Now, there is Starbucks.
The history of tea is long and complex, spreading across multiple cultures over thousands of years and was originally used primarily as a medicinal drink. Drinking tea became popular in Britain in the 17th century.
The medicinal properties of coffee and tea are primarily caffeine. The overall caffeine intake of children hasn’t increased in recent years, but the sources of caffeine have changed.
The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains a position that stimulant-containing energy drinks have no place in the diets of children and adolescents.
A study in the March 2014 issue of Pediatrics “Trends in Caffeine Intake Among U.S. Children and Adolescents” concluded that 73 percent of children consumed caffeine on a given day. This study was in 2014, and the variety of drinks available has only increased with such names as Java Monster, Rockstar, and Full Throttle.
The actual caffeine content in a cup of coffee or tea can vary considerably. The typical caffeine content in popular beverages are as follows: brewed coffee, 8 oz. (95-165 mg); espresso, 1 oz. (47-64 mg); brewed black tea, 8 oz. (25-48 mg); cola, 8 oz. (24-46 mg); energy drink, 8 oz. (27-164 mg); and an energy shot, 1 oz. (40-100 mg).
While caffeine has favorable effects on energy level and helps to focus, there are side effects such as headaches, restlessness and/or anxiety. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist states that moderate amounts of caffeine (less than 200 mg per day) are not linked with an increased risk of miscarriage or preterm birth.
However, there are concerns about the possible association between caffeine and low birth weight, and caffeine intake should be discussed with your doctor.
Certain medications like pain relievers may contain caffeine, and it’s frequently added to supplements such as weight loss pills and pre-workout mixes. Caffeine is also found in some foods. Chocolate can contain 1-35 mg of caffeine per ounce, and dark chocolate can have even more.
So, if your teenager is feeling anxious and having trouble sleeping, look at possible sources of increased caffeine intake from colas to energy drinks and help provide a less caffeinated beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.