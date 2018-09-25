”Fear is the cheapest room in the house. I would like to see you living in better conditions.” — Hafiz
Lorenzo was a successful small businessman in his 80s who suffered from chronic lung disease and cancer. One Saturday, he was working as usual in his store, but on the following Wednesday, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.
His oncologist and I visited on Friday when it was clear he was not bouncing back. We told the concerned family that he was not doing well, and it was likely that he would die over the weekend.
The family wanted “everything done,” and were particularly concerned that he hadn’t eaten in a couple of days. They wanted him to have a feeding tube, though the oncologist, also a palliative care specialist, and I said this was not going to be helpful for someone in his condition and could even worsen things.
Coming from their strong faith tradition, they said we should let “man do what man can do and let God do what God can do.” I strongly concurred with this, but let them know that Lorenzo really did not want aggressive measures at this stage.
“How do you know that?” they demanded. I replied that over the several years he had been under my care, he and I had a number of discussions, and he had made his advanced directives clear to me: no extraordinary measures such as intubation, CPR and so on. I had provided him with the requisite legal forms for he and family to review, discuss and sign.
The problem was, he never did so. Apparently, he never felt comfortable bringing this up with his adult children. In the last days of his life, his family struggled to do something he did not want done.
Despite medical advice, they insisted on the feeding tube. When the nursing staff tried to place it, he was conscious enough to wave it off. He died that afternoon.
The lesson here is that while we are cognitively intact, it is essential that we determine what our values are in relation to death and dying. There are varying levels of medical interventions, and stressed family members may sometimes feel compelled to do more or less than a relative would like. Because something can be done medically does not automatically mean it should be done.
Everyone ought to have a Medical Power of Attorney and Advanced Directive in place. When to do this is a matter of debate for both doctors and patients.
If we bring it up too early, patients might be alarmed thinking there is some hidden thing wrong with them. Bringing it up too late defeats the purpose.
However, if you are 40 or older and haven’t done so, it is overdue. Think of it in the same way you would think of writing a will. Few folks want to die intestate or in an ICU. Most would prefer to make their decisions to pass in the comfort of their own home, family, pets and friends.
Talking about this may be uncomfortable, but constructing a better room with deliberation, planning, mutual agreement, and properly executed documentation can overcome fear, confusion, and unnecessary grief at the end of life.
Ask your doctor or check out online sources such as www.programsforelderly.com/endoflife-american-bar-toolkit-advance-health.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.