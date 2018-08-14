Dr. Nerissa Bauer is part of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ steering group helping pediatricians and health care providers screen children 12 and older for problems with mental illness.
She says, “You can’t just look at a teenager and know that he is depressed because boys especially can hide it. It becomes more important with problems like cyberbullying on the rise and gun violence repeatedly spilling into teens’ world at school, concerts, movie theaters and even places like church.”
As many as one in every five teens experience depression at some point during adolescence. About one half are undiagnosed and untreated. With boys, there are additional risk factors. Teenage boys tend to communicate less, commit suicide more often, and turn to alcohol or other drugs when depressed.
Some of the warning signs for teen depression and mental illness are:
• Disengagement and withdrawal. While many teenagers have bad breakups or failed tests that lead to sadness, depression occurs for an extended time, usually longer than two weeks and interferes with daily functioning.
• Heightened aggression. Depressed teens often exhibit irritability, big reactions to small things and feelings of intense frustration or anger.
• Isolation or changes in behavior. Another warning sign of depression is a desire to be alone.
• Drop in grades. Depression can deplete a teenager’s energy and make concentration difficult.
• Crying, sleeping and eating issues. Unexplained crying, loss of appetite and sleeplessness or too much sleep are signs of potential depression.
• Substance abuse. People with mental health issues are more prone to addictive behaviors.
• Thoughts of suicide. Teen depression often makes problems seem overwhelming and the associated emotional pain unbearable. Most teens who feel suicidal will usually tell someone before they carry out their plan. Anyone who has thoughts or feelings about hurting themselves should be taken seriously.
Treatment works. Depression is treated with a combination of therapy and medications. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma associated with getting mental health treatment. Hormones and stress can explain some teen angst, but not long term unrelenting sadness and irritability. Treatment does work.
Some depressed teens, usually boys who are the victims of bullying, want to hurt others rather than themselves. Extra caution is needed when there is a preoccupation with violence. The exact correlation between depression and violence is unclear. Law and medical professional are still trying to determine the relationship of mental health issues and violence in young white males.
The most critical point is for parents who suspect that their teen is troubled to make a safety plan, which includes removing weapons. There should be no access to firearms, all medicine should be locked up and sharp objects such as razors and knives should be removed.
