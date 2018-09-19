Bacliff
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 36.
Corner Store No. 2362, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Clear Lake Shores
K&M Frozen Treats, 1002 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
D’Lish Curbside Bistro, 1020 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Crystal Beach
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Dickinson
Sonic Drive-In, 4401 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Friendswood
Kroger No. 743, meat/seafood dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Galveston
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite F — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Old Moon Deli and Pie, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chance 2 Grown Childcare, 5736 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Coastal Catering, 16603 Jamaica Inn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Olympia Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Domino’s Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kroger, Starbucks, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moody Early Childhood Center & PreK3, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Corner Store No. 2618, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General Store, 14323 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Corner Store No. 2363, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, No. 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Popeye’s Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 216 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Guiding Light Academy, 2910 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
La Marque
KB Fit Foods, 1004 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Snow King, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
League City
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Dept., culinary arts lab, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Darwin L. Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Henry Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
San Leon
Railean Distillers & Importers, 341 Fifth St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe
Church’s Fried Chicken, 13530 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Arlan’s Market, deli/bakery dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Little Caesars Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas City
Elite Kitchen, 3228 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
KLM Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dawn’s Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Sun’s Donuts, 6502 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Growing Tree Learning Center, 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
