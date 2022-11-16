“The grateful heart is a manifestation of one’s true self. Nothing sidelines the ego more effectively than a grateful heart.”
— Albert Nolan
Turning a corner while returning from our morning walk on the beach, we were delighted by a slash of rainbow in the sky. It wasn’t a full bow, but an intense band that had struck like the first measure of the canto, “Hallelujah.” Sometimes in our busy lives, we overlook such moments of natural beauty. However, taking a mindful moment to acknowledge and truly feel gratitude is a balm to body, mind, and spirit.
No matter how dire our circumstances, how stressed out we may feel, we can always choose something to be grateful for. Perhaps it is just our breath, our beating heart, the ability to walk, to sleep, our family, our health, our daily bread, our prosperity. Whatever we are grateful for, it invites more of it into our lives. By the law of attraction, such positive emotions draw more people, events, and circumstances to us for which to be grateful. Gratitude improves our lives in the moment and long-term.
Being grateful does not mean turning a blind eye to the needs of others, injustices in the world, or painting a Pollyannish picture on the human condition and the suffering and challenges we all face. However, maintaining a grateful heart helps us build personal and collective resilience better to face whatever life brings us.
For several years, we have been giving holiday presents of a calendar from Grateful Living, an organization that promotes the life benefits of consciously fostering gratitude in our lives (grateful.org). The flip calendars offer us and those who receive them an opportunity for a fresh daily dose exploring the vast domains of gratitude in our lives and how to deepen our practices in this space.
Mindful and consistent gratitude practice improves health and well-being. A quick PubMed search reveals over 1,200 peer-reviewed, evidence-based studies under the category “gratitude and health.” One might expect some obvious benefits of daily gratitude practice. Others might be surprising. Improvements in mental health, especially related to anxiety and depression resulted from routine gratitude practices. Better interpersonal relationships overall and especially with partners and family members was discovered among study subjects who focused on gratitude. Gratitude practices enhanced immune function among study subjects during the pandemic.
The American Heart Association reported the following: “Gratitude is good medicine,” says Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis and author of The Little Book of Gratitude. “Clinical trials indicate that the practice of gratitude can have dramatic and lasting effects in a person’s life. It can lower blood pressure and improve immune function. ... Grateful people engage in more exercise, have better dietary behaviors, are less likely to smoke and abuse alcohol and have higher rates of medication adherence.”
Practicing an attitude of gratitude improves quality of life at no cost and little effort.
