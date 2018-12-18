BACLIFF
Noah's Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pho 20, 2251 FM 646, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
FRIENDSWOOD
Saruzzo's New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., No. 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Birraporetti's, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., No. 100 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8
GALVESTON
Tiki Food Mart, 200 Tiki Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marriott Courtyard, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Family Dollar Store, 2207 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chili's, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ball Food Store, 3702 Ball St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Mi Abuelita's Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shriners Children's Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fisherman's Wharf Grill, Pier 22 and Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
The Flying Dutchman (Lillie's), oyster bar, 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LA MARQUE
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248, 901 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
LEAGUE CITY
Sloppy Nick's Italian Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Kahuna Joe's, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Shipley Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SAN LEON
Tito's Chow Down, mobile unit, 934 15th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TEXAS CITY
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
The Kitchen, mobile unit, 7310 Hummingbird — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
